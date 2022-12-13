Jaydev Unadkat is gearing up to play a Test match for India after a gap of 12 years. The left-arm pacer has been included in the squad for India's upcoming two-match Test series vs Bangladesh. Unadkat last played a Test match for the national team in December 2010, which remains his only game in the format to date. However, the recent call-up gives him an opportunity which could see him make a return to Test cricket after a gap of 12 years.

The national call-up was indeed a moment of joy for Unadkat. His wife Rinny Kantaria shared on social media how the pacer felt after donning the Indian Test jersey.

Here are the pictures:

The BCCI had added Unadkat to the squad on Sunday.

"The selection committee has also added fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat to India's squad for the Test series," the apex cricket body of India had said after announcing the decision to rope in batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, spin all-rounder Saurabh Kumar and pacer Navdeep Saini.

It is worth noting that regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the 1st Test against Bangladesh due to injury and it is KL Rahul who will be leading the side in his absence. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the entire series. Shami picked up a shoulder injury, while Jadeja is currently recovering from knee surgery.

The first Test match between India and Bangladesh kicks off at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Wednesday. Both the sides play in the longest format after Bangladesh handed a shock 2-1 defeat to India in a three-match ODI series between the sides.

