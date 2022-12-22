Team India took a rather shocking decision to drop Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI for the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Kuldeep, who had returned to the Test team after a long gap during the series-opener in Chattogram, was dropped from the team to make way for Jaydev Unadkat, who returned to the playing XI after a 12-year hiatus. Notably, Kuldeep had bagged eight wickets in the first Test, including a five-for in the first innings. Netizens, however, weren't too pleased with the decision to drop Kuldeep from the playing XI.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Why does this happen so often to Kuldeep Yadav? You can't be doing this to him again and again. Please some one put an arm around his shoulder and tell him not to lose heart. Yes. It's tough being Kuldeep Yadav. Spare a thought for him #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter — Dodda Ganesh | (@doddaganesha) December 22, 2022

Feel for Kuldeep Yadav. Took 8 wickets and scored the crucial 40 runs with the Man Of The Match award, but sits out in the very next match. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 22, 2022

Man of the match in India's last Test victory #BANvIND just 3 days ago; Kuldeep Yadav makes way for Jaydev Unadkat as a third seamer for India. Strange but a tactical change. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) December 22, 2022

Kuldeep benched for the 2nd Test

Yeah...a little bit of grass on the surface but it's Dhaka. I mean.

Happy for Unadkat though...inspirational story of 'never give up'. Red ball has given him another chance. Wish you well, bro #BanvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 22, 2022

Story of Kuldeep Yadav: Player of the match in first Test but no place in second Test, feel for him especially after returning to the team after 22 months. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 22, 2022

Kuldeep is undone here.

Took 8 wickets and scored 40 with the bat, Won Man Of The Match in the 1at Test, but sits out in the 2nd Test.

3 seamers needed?#BANvIND — Ajay Srinivasan (@Ajaychairman) December 22, 2022

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test in Mirpur.

At the toss, India stand-in captain KL Rahul explained why Kuldeep was dropped from the playing XI.

"Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know Ashwin and Axar can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases," Rahul said at the toss.

