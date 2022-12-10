Making his return to the team, Ishan Kishan stole the show as he scored the fastest double century in ODIs. He scored 210 off just 131 balls, hitting 24 fours and 10 sixes. He was involved in a 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who also scored his 72nd international ton, for the second wicket as India posted a total of 409/9 in 50 overs after being put into bat. The partnership between two was the third-highest for India and seventh-highest overall in One-Day Internationals.

India greats Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid hold the record for the biggest partnership for India, having stitched 331 runs in an ODI against New Zealand in 1999.

Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Dravid had also put on 318 runs, which is the second-highest for India, during an ODI World Cup game against Sri Lanka in Taunton, also in the same year.

West Indies' Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels hold the record for the biggest partnership in ODI cricket, having added 372 runs against Zimbabwe in an ODI World Cup game in 2015.

Talking about the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI, Kishan overshadowed Virat Kohli's 91-ball 113, as India took Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners in the final game of the three-match series.

Opening the batting in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, the 24-year-old left-hander grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Kohli, on the other hand, surpassed Ricky Ponting in the list of batters with most international centuries.

From 339/3 in 40 overs, India managed just 70 runs in the last 10 overs while losing five wickets.

