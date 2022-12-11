Ishan Kishan will be the talk of the cricket town for a long time after his stupendous feat against Bangladesh in an ODI on Saturday. Kishan (210 off 131b) displayed insane power-hitting skills to register a record-breaking fastest double hundred, guiding India to a crushing 227-run consolation victory over Bangladesh. Besides Kishan, Virat Kohli was also at his elegant best as he smashed 113 off 91 deliveries to propel India to a mammoth 409 for eight. The Indian bowlers also rose to the occasion on the day to bundle out Bangladesh for 182 in 34 overs.

Kishan came in place of injured regular skipper Rohit Sharma and made full use of the opportunity. After completing the double ton in just 126 balls in the 35th over of the Indian innings, Kishan broke into a little bhangra jig with former India captain Virat Kohli.

Watch: Ishan Kishan Does Bhangra With Virat Kohli After Hitting Double Ton

Look what it means to him What. A. Moment.



4th Indian to score a Double-Hundred in ODIs. Take a bow, @ishankishan51#SonySportsNetwork #IshanKishan #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/STpCCyXawN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 10, 2022

Later, addressing a press conference, the left-hander mentioned that he is not worried about his place on the side and expressed that it is his job to make the opportunities count.

"I don't think about my place in the eleven. My job is to make the most of the chances provided to me. I don't want to do the talking but let my bat do the talking. And this is for all sports persons. Irrespective of the assurance in the team, I have to perform," expressed the batter.

The left-hander smashed the fastest double-hundred in ODIs, becoming the fourth Indian to achieve the landmark. He joined the elite club featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma who have scored double-hundreds in ODI cricket.

"Practising well is very important. We need to wait for our time and make the most of our limited opportunities. Coming early helps, you feel that you are in shape, you are fit and that helped me,'' said the opener while talking about his preparation ahead of the game.

With PTI and ANI inputs



