Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria came down hard on Team India after its ODI series defeat to Bangladesh. Having lost the first ODI by one wicket, India failed to chase down a target of 272 in the second ODI, falling short by five runs in the end. Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit an unbeaten 100 to rescue Bangladesh, who were reeling at 69/6 at one stage. Kaneria was critical of India's approach, saying that none of the bowlers tried to target the Bangladesh batters, and labelled the performance as "third class".

"Bangladesh bowlers bowled exceptionally while India's bowling was third class. It's harsh but you have to see where Indian cricket is heading towards. The conditions were similar to those back home but Indian bowlers were getting exposed. The Indian bowling were bowling short-pitched deliveries, no one targetted the body or the yorker's. Siraj leaked a lot of runs. He has aggression but his bowling was a bit wayward," Kaneria said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Indian batters struggled once again, losing early wickets in the chase.

Shreyas Iyer (82) and Axar Patel (56) hit brilliant fifties to put India back in contention.

However, after their dismissal, India seemed down an out and heading towards a second successive ODI series defeat in Bangladesh.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who had earlier injured his thumb and taken to the hospital for scans, scored an unbeaten 51, and almost won the game in the end.

The third and final ODI will be played in Chattogram on Saturday.

