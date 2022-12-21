India and Bangladesh take on each other in the second and final Test match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game between the sides starts on Thursday. The KL Rahul-led Indian side leads 1-0 after winning the first game by 188 runs. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gil shone in the game and the team would be expecting a similar performance from the players. Meanwhile, other players, like Virat Kohli, would also aim to step up with noticeable contributions.

Regular India skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test as well as he continues to recover from a thumb injury he picked in the ODI series against Bangladesh.

When will India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match start?

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match will start on Thursday, December 22.

At what time will the India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match start?

Sponsored by Vuukle

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match be played?

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match?

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match?

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Messi's Joy Is Mbappe's Agony As Argentina Edge France To Win 3rd World Cup