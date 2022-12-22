India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match, Day 1 Live Updates: India are expected go for the kill in the second Test against Bangladesh, beginning in Dhaka on Thursday, to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship. The race for the top-two spots in the WTC standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second position following South Africa's (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in two-day Gabba Test. The upcoming home series against Australia will be decisive in India's bid for a second straight WTC final but they also can't afford any slip-ups against Bangladesh, who showed plenty of fight in the first Test after a poor first innings with the bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 1 of the 2nd Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka:

We are only minutes away from the toss. KL Rahul is also practicing alongside other India players on the ground which means he is likely to take part in today's match.

December 22 2022 08:05 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the second and final Test match between India and Bangladesh. The game takes place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. India lead the series 1-0 and will look for a clean sweep, while the hosts will aim to end the series at 1-1. Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the second and final Test match between India and Bangladesh. The game takes place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. India lead the series 1-0 and will look for a clean sweep, while the hosts will aim to end the series at 1-1. Share Link

