Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India Eye Series Sweep
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match, Day 1 Live Updates: India are leading 1-0 in the two-match series
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match, Day 1 Live: India are aiming for a series cleansweep.© AFP
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match, Day 1 Live Updates: India are expected go for the kill in the second Test against Bangladesh, beginning in Dhaka on Thursday, to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship. The race for the top-two spots in the WTC standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second position following South Africa's (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in two-day Gabba Test. The upcoming home series against Australia will be decisive in India's bid for a second straight WTC final but they also can't afford any slip-ups against Bangladesh, who showed plenty of fight in the first Test after a poor first innings with the bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 1 of the 2nd Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka:
2nd Test, India in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, Dec 22, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
BAN
IND
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
% chance to win
IND 62%
Draw 17%
BAN 21%
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 08:26 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: We're minutes away from toss!We are only minutes away from the toss. KL Rahul is also practicing alongside other India players on the ground which means he is likely to take part in today's match. Stay connected for the toss result.
- 08:05 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the second and final Test match between India and Bangladesh. The game takes place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. India lead the series 1-0 and will look for a clean sweep, while the hosts will aim to end the series at 1-1.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.