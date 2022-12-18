India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 5 Live Updates: On Day 4, seasoned Axar Patel upped the ante with a triple strike just when it mattered as Indian bowlers compensated for an insipid first session by reducing Bangladesh to 272 for 6, closing in on a big victory. Debutant Zakir Hasan (100 off 224 balls) showed a lot of character, scoring a patient hundred but saving the Test match by batting out for nearly 180 overs in two days was always going to be an uphill task, as also chasing a target of 513. Bangladesh need another 241 runs on the final day on Sunday but skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40 batting) could be more keen on delaying the inevitable. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 5 of the 1st Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle December 18 2022 09:01 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Live: Play on Day 5 starts! Shakib Al Hasan is on strike. India's Mohammed Siraj will bowl the first over of the day. Here we go! Shakib Al Hasan is on strike. India's Mohammed Siraj will bowl the first over of the day. Here we go! Share Link

December 18 2022 08:47 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Live: Shakib stands between India and victory Shakib Al Hasan, who is unbeaten on 40 off 69 balls, has been a big trouble for India. The guests would have been closer to victory, had there not been the counter-attack from Shakib of late on Day 4. He is being accompanied by Mehidy Hasan at the crease. Another wicket for India and they will enter the tail of Bangladesh batting line-up. Shakib Al Hasan, who is unbeaten on 40 off 69 balls, has been a big trouble for India. The guests would have been closer to victory, had there not been the counter-attack from Shakib of late on Day 4. He is being accompanied by Mehidy Hasan at the crease. Another wicket for India and they will enter the tail of Bangladesh batting line-up. Share Link

December 18 2022 08:36 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to final day of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh will resume at the score of 272 for 6, needing 241 runs more to win, while India need the remaining four wickets. Stay connected for the live updates, including scores, related to the game. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Fans Prepare for Argentina-Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-final