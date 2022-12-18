Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: KL Rahul-Led Side Needs 4 wickets To Win
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 5 Live Updates: India need four wickets to win the first Test while the hosts need 241 runs.
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 5 Live: India are closing in on a big win.© AFP
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 5 Live Updates: On Day 4, seasoned Axar Patel upped the ante with a triple strike just when it mattered as Indian bowlers compensated for an insipid first session by reducing Bangladesh to 272 for 6, closing in on a big victory. Debutant Zakir Hasan (100 off 224 balls) showed a lot of character, scoring a patient hundred but saving the Test match by batting out for nearly 180 overs in two days was always going to be an uphill task, as also chasing a target of 513. Bangladesh need another 241 runs on the final day on Sunday but skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40 batting) could be more keen on delaying the inevitable. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 5 of the 1st Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
1st Test, India in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, Dec 14, 2022
Day 5 | Morning Session
BAN
150&277/6 (103.3)
IND
404&258/2d
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.68
% chance to win
IND 84%
Draw 7%
BAN 9%
Batsman
Shakib Al Hasan
41* (75)
Mehidy Hasan
13 (43)
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj
51/0 (16)
Axar Patel
50/3 (27.3)
- 09:01 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Play on Day 5 starts!Shakib Al Hasan is on strike. India's Mohammed Siraj will bowl the first over of the day. Here we go!
- 08:47 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Shakib stands between India and victoryShakib Al Hasan, who is unbeaten on 40 off 69 balls, has been a big trouble for India. The guests would have been closer to victory, had there not been the counter-attack from Shakib of late on Day 4. He is being accompanied by Mehidy Hasan at the crease. Another wicket for India and they will enter the tail of Bangladesh batting line-up.
- 08:36 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to final day of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh will resume at the score of 272 for 6, needing 241 runs more to win, while India need the remaining four wickets. Stay connected for the live updates, including scores, related to the game.
