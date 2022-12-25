December 25, 2022, will now be remembered as a very special day for Team India as the KL Rahul-led side fought their way back to clinch victory in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Chasing 145, Team India was on the verge of losing the game after Mehidy Hasan Miraz got a five-wicket haul and dismantled India's batting line-up. However, Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) rose to the occasion and stitched an unbeaten 71-run partnership as the visitors won the match by three wickets. With this win, Team India whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in the series.

Several current and former cricketers took to Twitter to express their emotions and congratulate Team India on a thrilling win over Bangladesh.

"Outstanding batting under pressure by @ashwinravi99 and @ShreyasIyer15. Pure class. Well done Team India! Need to have more of such hard fought games to keep this format ticking. One step closer to the World Test Championship finals!" tweeted veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

"What a test match, the ebbs and flows. Great advertisement for the format. Sets up an exciting February series leading to the WTC final. #INDvBAN #IndvAus," tweeted former Australia batter Bradd Hogg.

What a test match, the ebbs and flows. Great advertisement for the format. Sets up an exciting February series leading to the WTC final. #INDvBAN #IndvAus — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 25, 2022

"Crucial match winning partnership between @ShreyasIyer15 & @ashwinravi99 congratulations #TeamIndia But credit goes to @BCBtigers as they gave tough fight, made 145 target like 350+ #INDvsBangladesh," tweeted former India pacer Munaf Patel.

Here are some tweets from the fans:

"Such a crucial partnership between Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer. This is match winning 8th wicket partnership for India. Well done boys," tweeted a fan.

"Player of the Match : Ravi Ashwin. Ash Anna got 6 wickets and played a match winning knock of 42 not out. Deserve the appreciation," tweeted another fan.

"God O God! What a clutch partnership by men of the moment. #Ashwin Anna and #ShreyasIyer Saved India from huge embarrassment! This victory will give more questions than answers," tweeted another fan.

God O God! What a clutch partnership by men of the moment#Ashwin Anna and #ShreyasIyer Saved India from huge embarrassment! This victory will give more questions than answers ✅️ #INDvsBAN #INDvBAN #WTC2023 pic.twitter.com/8jvrZmoHFK — Sagar Arora (@sagarcasm181) December 25, 2022

With India at 74 for seven chasing 145, Bangladesh were on course for their first ever Test win against their formidable neighbours before Iyer (29 not out off 46) and Aswhin (42 not out off 62) denied them with an unbeaten 71-run stand off 105 balls.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hazan Miraz (5/63) gave his all on way to a five wicket haul but it did not prove to be enough.

The come-from-behind win meant India wrapped up the series 2-0 to strengthen their chances of a second straight final appearance in the World Test Championship.

(With PTI Inputs)

