India ended the Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in a dominating position as they set Bangladesh a 513-run target to win the match. The hosts scored 42/0 and still need 471 runs more to win. The KL Rahul-led side brutally thrashed Bangladesh bowlers as they declared at the score of 258/2 and took a lead by 512 runs. The major contributions were from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, who smashed their respective tons and kept the momentum towards the Indian side. However, the third day also had a moment of controversy after Gill survived an LBW appeal due to a technical glitch.

In the 32nd over of India's second innings, Yasir Ali struck Gill on the pads on the first delivery and a big appeal was made by the Bangladesh fielders. However, the on-field umpire declared Gill as not out as the ball was pitching outside the off stump. Skipper Shakib Al-Hasan disagreed with the decision and demanded for a DRS review. But fate had other plans in store as Bangladesh could not the send the decision for review due to a technical glitch and Gill remained not out.

#INDvBAN Shakib Al Hasan looks in the mood of kicking the stumps again as Gill survives because DRS was down during a not out close call of umpire. pic.twitter.com/RNFzqLu1nW — buriburi (@brainfulfool) December 16, 2022

Later, it was shown in a replay that the young batter would have anyway survived the review as the ball had made impact with the pad outside the off stump.

Coming to the match, Gill scored his maiden Test century while Pujara finally ended a four-year wait for his 19th hundred as India set Bangladesh a stiff victory target of 513 runs on the third day of the series-opener, in Chattogram on Friday.

For the second day in succession, Bangladesh were completely outplayed as Kuldeep Yadav's career-best 5 for 40 helped India dismiss the hosts for a paltry 150 in just 55.5 overs.

With nearly three days at their disposal and a lead of 254, India captain KL Rahul decided against enforcing the follow-on as Gill (110) and Pujara (102 not out) took full advantage of a toothless Bangaldesh attack that also missed its lead pacer Ebadot Hossain due to a back-injury.

The moment Pujara exorcised the ghosts of the last four years with the completion of his fastest Test hundred, skipper Rahul declared the Indian second innings closed at 258 for 2.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 42 for no loss on a track where a lot of balls are indeed keeping low but the pitch hasn't shown considerable wear and tear. The hosts still require 471 runs to win the match.

With PTI Inputs

