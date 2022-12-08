After the semi-final loss at the T20 World Cup, the focus seems to be rebuilding the side for a better performance at next year's ODI World CUp. However, the journey to that target has started on a poor note after India conceded an unassailable 2-0 series lead to Bangladesh on Wednesday. India's shoddy batting display and the inability to land the killer blow contributed to their second successive series loss in Bangladesh after the diminutive Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the hosts to a five-run win in the second ODI with a memorable hundred. Miraz tormented the Indian bowlers on way to his maiden century as Bangladesh staged a remarkable recovery to reach 271 for seven. India's challenge looked all over at 207 for seven but skipper Rohit Sharma's (51 not out off 28 balls) valiant effort went in-vain as he nearly took his team home while batting with a split left webbing.

After the loss, former India opener Virender Sehwag gave a quirky take on India's recent form. "Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar(Our performance is falling faster than crypto currencies). Need to shake up - wake up," he wrote in a tweet.

Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up - wake up. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 7, 2022

Talking about the match, India needed a six off the final ball of the game but Mustafizur did well to perfect the yorker under pressure after bowling a slew of slow leg-breaks in the 48th over forcing Mohammed Siraj to play out a maiden.

Bangladesh had also won their last ODI series against at home back in 2015 when Mashrafe Mortaza's men got the better of M S Dhoni and Co.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The series loss also forces India to go back to the drawing board with the World Cup less than 12 months away.

At 65 for four, India were in dire straits in the run chase before a spirted 101-ball 107-run between Shreyas Iyer (82 off 102) and Axar Patel (56 off 56) brought them back into the contest.

Captain Rohit did not come out to open after hurting his elbow while fielding in Bangladesh's innings. It was only after the fall of seventh wicket, he decided to walk into the middle but clearly looked in discomfort.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup: Senegal Fans Laud Team, Despite Loss To England