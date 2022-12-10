Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Kishan pre-meditates and backs away, Taskin follows him with a short ball. Kishan connects the pull shot well but the fielder at deep square leg makes a brilliant diving stop to his left. A couple of runs are taken.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is very full and wide of the off stump, Ishan Kishan throws his hands at it and is able to thump it over the extra cover region for a boundary. Kishan looks all set for a big one here.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off and angling in. Kohli punches it on the up and through covers for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Ishan Kishan looks to cut but ends up chopping it off the face of the bat and down to third man for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length again angling it into the pads, Kohli works it 'round the corner and rotates the strike.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a length and around off, Kishan waits for it and steers it past backward point for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Taskin Ahmed starts the new spell with a bumper over the stumps. This is just a bit too high and a wide is called.
Taskin Ahmed (3-1-16-0) replaces Shakib Al Hasan.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses one up now around off, Kishan pushes it through mid off and picks up a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) And again! Angling into middle and leg, pushes out towards the bowler.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row now. Around middle and leg, just stopping a bit on the batter, Kishan pushes it uppishly back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Mehidy just slides this one into leg stump but Kishan yet again pats it back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and angling it into middle and leg, Kishan blocks it out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Nicley held back by Mehidy Hasan, around off stump, Ishan Kishan watchfully keeps it out.
Mehidy Hasan (2-0-8-1) comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated up on a length, Virat Kohli works it off the back foot and wide of the man at long on for a couple of runs.
12.5 overs (0 Run) That one kept low. This is bowled flatter and angled in, the ball keeps low and Kohli does well to keep it out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, sliding it into leg stump, Kishan forces it off the back foot and towards long on for one more.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted and on a nagging length, Kohli leans forward and is able to uppishly clip it down the ground for another single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) That's FIFTY for Ishan Kishan and this has been a blistering knock from him, his 4th fifty in ODIs. Flighted and on middle, Kishan comes forward and eases it down to long on for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up full and outside off, Kohli hits it square of the wicket towards sweeper cover and picks up a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not perfectly timed but well enough. Good length on off stump, Kishan looks to smash it back past the bowler but mistimes it. The outfield is quick and the ball beats the diving fielder at mid on for a boundary. 18 off the over, a big one for India.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Classy shot from the southpaw. This is short and around the hips, Kishan picks it up and pulls it all the way over the man at deep square leg for a maximum.
11.4 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up around off, Kishan punches it towards extra cover. Kohli wants the single but Kishan denies it.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Erring in line here Ebadot. This is bowled at 141 clicks and down the leg side, Kishan looks to flick but the ball comes off the thigh pads and runs away into the fine leg fence.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Just a fraction shorter and around off, Ishan Kishan cuts it late and behind backward point for a boundary. The 50 is now up for India.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Ebadot bowls this fuller and around leg stump and angling across, Kishan pushes it out on the off side.
10.6 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and skidding on with the arm. Virat Kohli gets pegged back as he tries to block but gets hit on the pads outside the line of leg stump.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely drifted into middle, Kishan leans on and strokes it towards long off for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) This is around middle and off, Kohli pushes it through mid off for one more.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Chipped but into the gap. Shakib Al Hasan slows it up and floats it around middle. Ishan Kishan is drawn forward and ends up just lofting it over mid on for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, this is eased down to long off for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Virat Kohli hits it hard but straight towards cover.
