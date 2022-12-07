Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, this is driven square of the wicket for a single and the 100-run stand is up between these two.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for a caught behind but it is turned down. This is the arm-ball from Axar Patel, bowled from outside off. Mahmudullah has a big swipe across the line but is well beaten and the ball just sneaks under the bat as well. Good take from KL Rahul behind the stumps.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, pushed through on middle, Mahmudullah keeps it out.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah tries to make a bit of room but Axar Patel follows him and Mahmudullah ends up just pushing it towards mid on.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around middle, Mehidy Hasan gets inside the line of the ball and paddles it down to fine leg for a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, full and around off, Mehidy Hasan eases it towards cover-point.
Axar Patel (4-0-27-0) has been given the ball once again.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Angles this into the stumps on a fuller length, Mahmudullah knocks to back to the right of the bowler who stops it with his leg.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full once again and outside off, Mahmudullah defends this towards the cover fielder.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Full once again and outside off, Mahmudullah taps this down into the pitch on the offside.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Flights this one full as well and just outside the off pole, Mahmudullah looks to work this to leg side but gets a leading edge towards the bowler.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Flights this one full and outside the off stump, Mehidy Hasan clips this down to long on and takes one.
38.1 overs (1 Run) This is fired into the pads on a shorter length, Mahmudullah tucks this to deep square leg for a single.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is glanced away down to fine leg for a single.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! Good length, close to the off pole. Mehidy Hasan gets caught on the crease and ends up pushing at it with hard hands. The ball takes the outside edge and goes down to third man. They get a single.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Mahmudullah looks to play it on the up but gets an inside edge past the leg stump and scampers through for a run.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Chipped but in the gap and that will be FIFTY for Mehidy Hasan, his first against India and he's just gone from strength to strength here. This is on a length and around the pads, Mehidy looks to flick but closes the face of the bat a bit early. The ball goes through square leg and a run is taken.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, the ball bounces a bit extra. Mahmudullah rides the extra bounce well and guides it down to third man for a single.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Just short of a length and nipping back in from around off stump. Mahmudullah stands tall and just muscles it in front of mid-wicket for a boundary. That one rocketed to the fence.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off stump, Mehidy Hasan just blocks it out.
36.5 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter and on the pads, Mehidy Hasan tucks it off the back foot and towards mid-wicket.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up a bit around middle, Mehidy Hasan defends it out.
36.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Mehidy Hasan flicks it towards mid-wicket.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Did that carry? No, just short! On a nagging length and around middle, Mahmudullah looks to get on the front foot but has to check his shot and ends up pushing at it with hard hands. Washington Sundar dives down to his right but the ball falls short and goes towards long on. A single is taken.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Washington Sundar comes back into the attack and starts off with a quicker delivery on off stump. Mahmudullah punches it to the right of the bowler.
35.6 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off, played square of the wicket towards deep cover for a single.
35.5 overs (3 Runs) Uppish but in the gap! This is full and on the pads, Mehidy Hasan flicks it uppishly to the left of the man at mid-wicket. Washington Sundar runs across to his left from the square leg fence and manages to pull the ball back in. The batters come back for the third with ease.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off stump, Mehidy Hasan punches it off the back foot and towards extra cover.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish length around off stump and at 145 clicks. Mahmudullah looks to carve it over point but mistimes it over the cover region for a run.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Banged in short and over middle and leg, Mehidy Hasan takes on the pull shot and plays it down to deep backward square leg for a single. The 150 is now up for Bangladesh.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is bowled on a hard length and outside off. Mehidy Hasan looks to take it on but the ball shoots up off the deck and Mehidy is well beaten.
Match Reports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.3 overs, Bangladesh are 171/6. The live updates of Bangladesh vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, Bangladesh vs India, Bangladesh vs India live score, Bangladesh vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.