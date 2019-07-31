 
Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Advance To Second Round

Updated: 31 July 2019 22:31 IST

Saina Nehwal defeated Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan by 21-17, 21-19 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

Saina Nehwal defeated her Thai opponent in straight games. © Twitter

Indian shuttlers dominated in the first round of the Thailand Open on Wednesday as Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy and BS Praneeth proceeded to the second round of the tournament after winning their respective matches. World number-eight Nehwal defeated Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in straight games by 21-17, 21-19 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes. The 29-year-old Nehwal is playing in the competition, after missing out in Indonesia Open and Japan Open on medical grounds.

In the men's single, Srikanth defeated Chinese Ren Peng Bo by 21-13, 17-21, 21-19. In a one hour and eight-minute long match, Srikanth had a tough fight with Peng as the match went to three games.

The 26-year-old won the first game but Peng came back strong in the second game and locked it in his favour at 17-21. Srikanth won the final game to claim the match.

Praneeth had to toil hard in a match which lasted for one hour and 11 minutes. He bounced back after conceding the first game to win the match by 17-21, 21-17, 21-15.

In the other two matches in the men's single event, Prannoy and Kashyap both advanced to the next round after winning their respective matches.

Prannoy defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong by 21-16, 22-20 in straight games while Kashyap defeated Israel's Misha Zilberman in a tough match by 18-21, 21-8, 21-14.

In a 51-minute long match, Kashyap recovered strongly after losing the first game to win the second and third game easily.

Sourabh Verma and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka exited the tournament after tasting defeat in the first round.

Nehwal will face Japanese Sayaka Takahashi, Srikanth will play against Khosit Phetpradab of Thailand.

Kashyap will take on Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei while Prannoy will face Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

