Story ProgressBack to home
Relief For Lakshya Sen, Supreme Court Stays Coercive Action Over Age Fraud Allegation Case
Relief For Lakshya Sen, Supreme Court Stays Coercive Action Over Age Fraud Allegation Case
File photo of India shuttler Lakshya Sen.© AFP
Supreme Court stays coercive action against badminton player Lakshya Sen over age fraud allegation case
Topics mentioned in this article
Lakshya Sen Badminton
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India vs England 2025, Results, News and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.