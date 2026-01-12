Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is back on home soil, leading India's challenge at the Indian Open Super 750 - a tournament she knows how to win. After a stop-start 2025 largely spent recovering from injuries, Sindhu's 2026 has begun on a far more promising note, with a semi-final finish at the Malaysian Open signalling a return to form. In an exclusive conversation with Rica Roy, Sindhu speaks candidly about her comeback, the patience demanded by life after injury, and the evolving reality of women's singles - where longer rallies, stronger defence, and the absence of easy matches have become the norm.

As the Indian Open unfolds, India's biggest badminton star reflects on trusting the process and rediscovering her balance, both on and off the court.

Q. The New Year really started with a semi-final finish at the Malaysian Open. Would you say things are finally turning around?

PV Sindhu: Yes, definitely. It was a really good run in Malaysia and a positive way to start the year. I hope to carry the same rhythm into the Indian Open as well. Things are changing, but at the same time, you have to understand the process. You train hard every day, but sometimes results don't immediately follow. There are matches where you play really well and still don't win. What's important is to trust the process, take every day as a new day, and come back stronger. That mindset is very important.

Q. Technically, what have you been doing differently since your injury and break?

PV Sindhu: I wouldn't say there's anything drastically different technically. But it was important for me to assess where I stood. Women's singles has evolved - rallies are longer, defence is stronger, and matches are more demanding physically. You have to be patient and prepared. You can't take any opponent lightly, whether they're ranked one or fifteen. There are no easy matches anymore. After the injury, patience was key - both in recovery and on court - and making sure I come back stronger overall.

Q. This tournament is sandwiched between two Super 1000 events. Does that reduce its importance for top players?

PV Sindhu: No, I don't think so at all. Whether it's a Super 1000 or a Super 750, it doesn't matter. Every tournament and every match is important. When you step onto the court, you always want to give your best. I'm not comparing this to the Olympics, which come once in four years, but I don't believe players take any tournament lightly. There's a good balance in the calendar, and as players, our focus is to give our best in every match we play.

Q. Indians have won relatively few titles at the Indian Open over the years. Why do you think that is?

PV Sindhu: Personally, I've done my bit here. As for others, it could be pressure, or sometimes it just comes down to a point here or there. Everyone wants to win on home soil, and I wouldn't call it underperformance. The players are giving their best. Sometimes it's just not your day, or things don't go your way. But overall, Indian athletes have been performing well. In sport, you take it one day at a time, and sometimes results don't come despite your best effort.

Q. Is it a blessing in disguise to not have the Commonwealth Games and instead focus on the World Championships and Asian Games?

PV Sindhu: It's unfortunate that we don't have the Commonwealth Games, as we were really hoping for it. But at the same time, we're looking forward to the World Championships, especially since it's happening at the same venue. The Asian Games are also very important - they don't come around every year. After 17 years, India is hosting the World Championships again, and that's a huge moment for Indian athletes.

Q. How has life been after marriage, balancing personal life and sport?

PV Sindhu: It's been really good. The support has been amazing, and I'm very thankful to my family and my husband. I've been able to balance everything well. Thank you, and hopefully many more medals this year.