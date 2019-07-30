Thailand Open: PV Sindhu Pulls Out, Saina Nehwal To Make Comeback After Injury Lay-Off

PV Sindhu's wait for her first title win in seven months continues after she withdrew from the Thailand Open, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed on Tuesday. Informing about the shutter's decision, who pulled out of competition at the eleventh hour, BAI Media tweeted, "#pvsindhu has withdrawn from #Thailand as the main rounds take off from today. Let's wish the shuttlers all the best." After Sindhu's withdrawal, India now have only one seeded player left in the fray in the women's singles category, in the form of Saina Nehwal, who didn't feature in Indonesia Open as well as the Japan Open on medical grounds.
This will be the first event for Saina after an injury lay-off which forced her to miss the Indonesia Open and Japan Open. Sindhu is one of several high profile athletes to withdraw from the tournament with Japan's Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi and Taiwanese World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying all pulling out.
While the reason for her withdrawal has not been officially revealed, media reports indicate that she has her eyes set on the BWF World Championships that will be held from August 19 and 25.
Sindhu has had a roller coaster fortnight in which she finished runner-up at the Indonesia Open and lost in the quarter-final of the Japan Open, losing to Yamaguchi on both occasions.
(With IANS inputs)