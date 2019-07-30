 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu Pulls Out, Saina Nehwal To Make Comeback After Injury Lay-Off

Updated: 30 July 2019 15:49 IST

After PV Sindhu's withdrawal, India now have only one seeded player left in the fray in the women's singles category, in the form of Saina Nehwal.

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu Pulls Out, Saina Nehwal To Make Comeback After Injury Lay-Off
PV Sindhu's wait for first title win in seven months continues after she withdrew from Thailand Open. © Twitter

PV Sindhu's wait for her first title win in seven months continues after she withdrew from the Thailand Open, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed on Tuesday. Informing about the shutter's decision, who pulled out of competition at the eleventh hour, BAI Media tweeted, "#pvsindhu has withdrawn from #Thailand as the main rounds take off from today. Let's wish the  shuttlers all the best." After Sindhu's withdrawal, India now have only one seeded player left in the fray in the women's singles category,  in the form of Saina Nehwal, who didn't feature in Indonesia Open as well as the Japan Open on medical grounds. 

This will be the first event for Saina after an injury lay-off which forced her to miss the Indonesia Open and Japan Open. Sindhu is one of several high profile athletes to withdraw from the tournament with Japan's Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi and Taiwanese World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying all pulling out. 

While the reason for her withdrawal has not been officially revealed, media reports indicate that she has her eyes set on the BWF World Championships that will be held from August 19 and 25.

Sindhu has had a roller coaster fortnight in which she finished runner-up at the Indonesia Open and lost in the quarter-final of the Japan Open, losing to Yamaguchi on both occasions.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Badminton Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu pulled out of Thailand Open at the eleventh hour
  • Saina Nehwal is set to return to the court after injury lay-off
  • Saina Nehwal is the only seeded player left in women's singles
Related Articles
PV Sindhu Eyeing Strong Comeback In Thailand Open, Hoping To Break The Title Jinx
PV Sindhu Eyeing Strong Comeback In Thailand Open, Hoping To Break The Title Jinx
PV Sindhu Loses To Akane Yamaguchi, Crashes Out Of Japan Open
PV Sindhu Loses To Akane Yamaguchi, Crashes Out Of Japan Open
PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth Enter Japan Open Quarters; HS Prannoy Loses
PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth Enter Japan Open Quarters; HS Prannoy Loses
PV Sindhu Looks To End 2019 Title Drought At Japan Open
PV Sindhu Looks To End 2019 Title Drought At Japan Open
Heartbreak For PV Sindhu As Akane Yamaguchi Wins Indonesia Open 2019 Title
Heartbreak For PV Sindhu As Akane Yamaguchi Wins Indonesia Open 2019 Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.