PV Sindhu Loses To Akane Yamaguchi, Crashes Out Of Japan Open

PV Sindhu failed to end her 2019 title drought at the Japan Open. © AFP
India's biggest badminton hope PV Sindhu crashed out of the Japan Open tournament after suffering a defeat in the quarterfinals on Friday. PV Sindhu suffered a 18-21, 15-21 loss at the hands of Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi, who defended brilliantly throughout the match, was better than Sindhu in every department. Earlier, Sindhu had reached the quarterfinals after beating unseeded Japanese Aya Ohori 11-21, 21-10, 21-13. Sindhu had recently lost to Yamaguchi 15-21, 16-21 In Indonesia Open final.
Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Badminton
