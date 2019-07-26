 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

PV Sindhu Loses To Akane Yamaguchi, Crashes Out Of Japan Open

Updated: 26 July 2019 13:10 IST

PV Sindhu had few answers to Akane Yamaguchi's attack and was sent packing in straight games from the quarter-finals of the Japan Open tournament.

PV Sindhu Loses To Akane Yamaguchi, Crashes Out Of Japan Open
PV Sindhu failed to end her 2019 title drought at the Japan Open. © AFP

India's biggest badminton hope PV Sindhu crashed out of the Japan Open tournament after suffering a defeat in the quarterfinals on Friday. PV Sindhu suffered a 18-21, 15-21 loss at the hands of Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi, who defended brilliantly throughout the match, was better than Sindhu in every department. Earlier, Sindhu had reached the quarterfinals after beating unseeded Japanese Aya Ohori 11-21, 21-10, 21-13. Sindhu had recently lost to Yamaguchi 15-21, 16-21 In Indonesia Open final.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth Enter Japan Open Quarters; HS Prannoy Loses
PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth Enter Japan Open Quarters; HS Prannoy Loses
PV Sindhu Looks To End 2019 Title Drought At Japan Open
PV Sindhu Looks To End 2019 Title Drought At Japan Open
Heartbreak For PV Sindhu As Akane Yamaguchi Wins Indonesia Open 2019 Title
Heartbreak For PV Sindhu As Akane Yamaguchi Wins Indonesia Open 2019 Title
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Indonesia Open Finals 2019 Highlights: PV Sindhu Loses To Akane Yamaguchi In Final
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Indonesia Open Finals 2019 Highlights: PV Sindhu Loses To Akane Yamaguchi In Final
Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Brushes Aside Chen Yu Fei To Reach Final
Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Brushes Aside Chen Yu Fei To Reach Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.