Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth start his campaign on a bright note with a straight game win over as he, along with a host of other youngsters, progressed to the second round of the Taipei Open Super 300 Badminton Tournament in Taipei on Wednesday. World No. 61 Srikanth, who is battling an extended lean patch, dispatched fellow Indian Sankar Subramanian, a 2022 world junior championships silver medallist, 21-16 21-15 to enter the second round. The 32-year-old, a silver-medallist at the 2021 World Championships, will face another Indian Ayush Shetty, a 2023 world junior championships bronze medallist.

Ayush, who reached the semifinals of the Orleans Masters, beat third seed Lee Chia Hao of Chinese Taipei 21-17 21-18 in 50 minutes.

The 2023 National Games gold-medallist Tharun Mannepalli produced a gritty show, outwitting Japan's Shogo Ogawa 21-17 19-21 21-12 in 70 minute clash to set up a meeting with Indonesia's Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah.

Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, however, went down 21-23 12-21 to Canada's Brian Yang.

In women's singles, Unnati Hooda, winner of two super 100 titles -- 2022 Odisha Masters and 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters, beat compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya 21-13 21-17 to also reach the second round. She will face Taipei's Lin Sih Yun next.

Aakarshi Kashyap, however, faltered in the opening hurdle, going down 9-21 12-21 to Taipei's Hung Yi-Ting in a one-sided contest.

Anmol Kharb and Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj will play later in the day.

