Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Streaming All England Open, Men's Singles Final: India's shuttler Lakshya Sen is set to face Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei in the men's singles final of the All England Open 2026 on Sunday in Birmingham. Lakshya entered the title clash after defeating Canada's Victor Lai in a gruelling semifinal on Saturday. The 24-year-old, who had also reached the summit clash in 2022, not only overcame a spirited challenge from Lai but also played through blisters on his right toe to win 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in an intense match lasting one hour and 37 minutes. With this, Lakshya has become only the second Indian-after his coach Prakash Padukone-to reach the All England Open final twice.

Meanwhile, Lin Chun-Yi, the reigning India Open champion, booked his spot in the final by defeating second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-14, 18-21, 21-16 in a contest that lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Telecast All England Open Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open men's singles final match be played

The Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open men's singles final match will be played on Sunday, March 8 (IST).

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open men's singles final match be played?

The Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open men's singles final match will be played at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

What time will the Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open men's singles final match start?

The Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open men's singles final match will start at 5:15 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open men's singles final match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open men's singles final match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open men's singles final match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open men's singles final match will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app and website and also on BWF YouTube Channel.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)