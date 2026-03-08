Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 Final Live Updates: India's badminton star Lakshya Sen will take on Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei in the men's singles final of the All England Open 2026 on Sunday in Birmingham. Sen, who had also reached the tournament's final in 2022, booked his spot in the title clash by defeating Canada's Victor Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in a semifinal that lasted one hour and 37 minutes. Sen's mentor, Prakash Padukone, had reached the All England finals in 1980 and 1981, winning the prestigious title on his first appearance in the summit clash. Today, Lakshya will face India Open champion Lin Chun-Yi, after the left-hander from Chinese Taipei overcame second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-14, 18-21, 21-16 in a match that lasted one hour and 18 minutes. (Also read: Live Updates of IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final)
Live Updates of Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 Final, Straight from Birmingham:
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Final Live: Mixed-doubles final underway
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Final Live: Head-to-Head
History is not in the favour of Lakshya Sen as Lin Chun-Yi is far ahead of him. Both the shuttlers have faced each other four times before this game. In all the four clashes, Lin defeated Sen. The India star will now aim to give his level best to dominate Lin.
All England Open Final Live: Here's what Bindra wrote
Bindra shared a post on X and wrote, "There are moments when sport rises beyond competition and becomes something far deeper. It becomes a force that unites a nation across language, region, generation and background. Today is one such moment. As Team India steps into the Cricket World Cup final and Lakshya Sen into the All England final, we are reminded that whatever the result, sport has already given us something precious -- togetherness, pride and belief. Wishing them strength, freedom and heart. The whole nation stands with you."
All England Open Final Live: Abhinav Bindra shares good wishes for Lakshya
India's 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra extended his warm wishes to the Indian cricket team and the badminton player Lakshya Sen as they are on the verge of rewriting history on Sunday.
All England Open Final Live: Here's what Lakshya said after semis win
“I was just taking one point at a time. At the start of the third game, I could feel my legs cramp up. I didn’t know whether I could continue, but I was just fighting each point and not thinking about it,” the World No. 12 said after the semi-final match.
“That was the only strategy, to finish the rallies in the first few shots. He was quite steady, but we were both tired to push the pace. But it was important for me to do it towards the end,” Lakshya added.
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Final Live: Tough battle with Lin Chun-Yi
The All England Open final is not going to be a cake-walk for any of the players, especially Lakshya Sen as he will be up against the fiery shuttler Lin Chun-Yi. Lin made his way into the final clash after defeating second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-14, 18-21, 21-16 in an hour and 18 minutes semi-final match.
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Final Live: Sen eyes history
Lakshya Sen's mentor, Prakash Padukone, had reached the All England final in 1980 and 1981 and won the title in his first appearance in the summit clash. He will be hoping to become the third Indian player to win the men's singles title, joining Padukone and Pullela Gopichand (2001) as winners of the most famous and prestigious All-England Open tournament.
All England Open Final Live: Sen's road to final
Semifinals: Lakshya Sen beat Victor Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15
Quarterfinal: Lakshya Sen beat Li Shifeng 21-13, 21-16
Round of 16: Lakshya Sen beat Angus Ng Ka Long 21-19, 21-23, 21-10
Round of 32: Laksya Sen beat Yuqi Shi 23-21, 19-21, 21-17
All England Open Final Live: A gruelling semi-finale
The semifinal clash on Saturday between Sen and Lai tested the physical endurance of both players as they engaged in multiple rallies that went beyond 50 strokes. It was Sen’s ability to find an extra gear that helped the Indian take the opening game, which stayed neck-and-neck till 17-16. Sen then took four straight points to draw first blood. But Lai, the first Canadian player to win a BWF World Championships medal, bounced back in the second game and took an 11-7 lead at the mid-game interval.
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Final Live: Lakshya's thrilling semis win
Lakshya Sen became only the second Indian player to reach two All England finals when he overcame Canada’s Victor Lai in a gruelling semifinals on Saturday. The 24-year-old, who had also reach the summit clash in 2022, not only overcame a spirited Lai but also blisters in his right toe to win 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in an hour and 37 minutes.
All England Open Final Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the All England Open 2026, men's singles final match between India's Lakshya Sen and Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi, straight from Birmingham. Stay tuned for all the live updates.