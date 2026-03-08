What a tournament this has been for Sanju Samson. A poor run of form saw him out of India's playing XI at the start of the T20 World Cup 2026. But Samson earned a place in the side after India's Super 8 loss to South Africa, and never looked back. He has been the 'Player of the Match' in India's last two games: the Super 8 decider against West Indies, and the semi-final against England.



Samson smashed a stunning 97 against West Indies, nervelessly leading India to victory in the Super 8. Then, Samson followed it up by smashing a 42-ball 89 against England in the semi-final!