India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Updates: India are set to take on New Zealand in the highly-anticipated final of the T20 World Cup 2026 tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, reigning champions India are now just one win away from defending their title. If India win, they will also achieve the records of becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup thrice, and win it on home soil. On the other hand, New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, are eyeing T20 World Cup glory for the very first time. The Kiwis have never lost to India previously in the tournament's history. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final -
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final LIVE: Sanju Samson's redemption story
What a tournament this has been for Sanju Samson. A poor run of form saw him out of India's playing XI at the start of the T20 World Cup 2026. But Samson earned a place in the side after India's Super 8 loss to South Africa, and never looked back. He has been the 'Player of the Match' in India's last two games: the Super 8 decider against West Indies, and the semi-final against England.
Samson smashed a stunning 97 against West Indies, nervelessly leading India to victory in the Super 8. Then, Samson followed it up by smashing a 42-ball 89 against England in the semi-final!
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final LIVE: India's 'No. 1' stars under pressure
Team India face a problem that they would have likely never anticipated heading into the T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy, the No. 1-ranked T20I batter and bowler respectively, have been out of form of late. As a result, both of their spots in the playing XI is in doubt heading into the final!
Abhishek has had a tournament to forget, scoring only 89 runs in seven matches, including three ducks. On the other hand, Chakravarthy has picked up wickets in every match, but has gone for big runs in the Super 8.
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final LIVE: Lakshya Sen in All England final
Meanwhile, India's badminton star Lakshya Sen is in the All England Open men's singles final against Lin Chun-Yi. Their match is about to begin shortly. Click the link to head on over to our live coverage of that match! CLICK HERE
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final LIVE: Closing ceremony soon!
We are just about 30 minutes away from the start of the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Two-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Martin is set to headline the performers today. Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir are the artists set to bring the local flavour in the ceremony.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: IND vs NZ in ICC finals
This is the third India-New Zealand final in ICC tournaments in this decade. New Zealand beat India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021, while India beat NZ in the Champions Trophy final last year. Now, the two sides clash in the T20 World Cup final!
India vs New Zealand LIVE: NZ's run to the final
New Zealand are in the T20 World Cup summit clash for the first time since 2021. The Kiwis also lost to South Africa in the group stages, saw a match get washed out and lost another in the Super 8. But the Kiwis avenged South Africa in the semi-finals with a thumping victory. They'll be eyeing their first title today!
Group Stage:
NZ beat AFG by 5 wickets
NZ beat UAE by 10 wickets
SA beat NZ by 7 wickets
NZ beat CAN by 8 wickets
Super 8:
NZ vs PAK abandoned due to rain
NZ beat SL by 61 runs
ENG beat NZ by 4 wickets
Semi-Final:
NZ beat SA by 9 wickets
India vs New Zealand LIVE: India's run to final
In the previous edition, in 2024, India had reached the T20 World Cup final without losing a single match. This time around, they've had to battle harder and overcome bigger hiccups. A massive 76-run defeat came against South Africa in the Super 8, after which India have played three virtual knockout games in a row.
Group Stage:
IND beat USA by 29 runs
IND beat NAM by 93 runs
IND beat PAK by 61 runs
IND beat NED by 17 runs
Super 8:
SA beat IND by 76 runs
IND beat ZIM by 72 runs
IND beat WI by 5 wickets
Semi-Final:
IND beat ENG by 7 runs
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final LIVE: Can India overcome Kiwi jinx?
As the hosts and the No. 1-ranked T20I team in the ICC rankings, India may be entering the final as favourites. However, they have to do something today that they've never done before: beat New Zealand in a T20 World Cup game.
Till date, the two sides have met three times in the tournament's history. New Zealand have won on all three occasions!
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final LIVE: India chasing history
India are looking to become the first team to achieve three major records today. Here's what India would achieve if they win the final today:
- First team to win the T20 World Cup three times
- First team to defend the T20 World Cup title
- First team to win the T20 World Cup trophy on home soil
T20 World Cup Final LIVE: India vs New Zealand!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. We are at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, the largest cricket stadium in the world. Both teams eyeing glory, eyeing history!
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.