Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award to badminton stars Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Thursday, completing a long-pending felicitation that the celebrated duo feels would help it tied over the current "difficult phase" made worse by fitness issues. Chirag and Satwik were to receive the honour last year after being picked for the year 2023 but could not attend the glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan owing to their playing commitments.

They were due to receive the award from Mandaviya in February this year but that too had to be postponed after Satwik's father R Kasi Viswanatham died of cardiac arrest on the day of the brief ceremony for which he was scheduled to travel.

"We couldn't go to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to receive the Khel Ratna award last year. Finally, to get it now is a huge boost for our confidence as we are going off-track and not playing for few months," Satwik said referring to the recent slump in form and the fitness setbacks that the two have been enduring.

"It motivates us to get back and do well in the upcoming tournaments," he added.

Mandaviya lauded the duo's "dedication and exceptional performances on the court." However, they have not been in the best form for the past one year with the underwhelming show in the All England Championship in March being a case in point. They pulled out of the ongoing Sudirman Cup due to health issues.

"It's quite tough, after Olympics so many things have happened. It's part of life but things will come back on track and it's just a bad phase. Chirag was injured for some days, I was sick for some days.

"We played All England but couldn't do well but it's just a matter of time, once we get back on tour, there is no stopping us," said Satwik.

The recent slump notwithstanding, Satwik and Chirag have been trailblazers in Indian badminton.

The duo won a gold at the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games, and the 2023 Asian Championships. The duo is the only Indian doubles pair to hold the No. 1 spot in the BWF World Rankings and win a BWF World Tour Super 1000 title.

In 2023, Satwik also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton smash by a male player, reaching a speed of 565 km/h.

"Finally, we received it today. It was long due. It was announced in 2023. The support from the Government of India has been tremendous since the time me and Satwik were paired together," Chirag said.

"All our big wins - whether becoming the World No. 1, winning Asian Games gold or clinching the Thomas Cup title - a lot of credit goes to the Indian government for their continuous support," he added.

