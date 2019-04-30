 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

New Zealand Open: Lakshya Sen Advances, Parupalli Kashyap Exits

Updated: 30 April 2019 20:58 IST

Parupalli Kashyap suffered a 16-21, 18-21 defeat against Sun Feixiang of China.

New Zealand Open: Lakshya Sen Advances, Parupalli Kashyap Exits
Parupalli Kashyap failed to advance to the main round of New Zealand Open. © AFP

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the main draw of the New Zealand Open after defeating compatriot Ajay Jayaram and Malaysia's Teck Zhi Soo in his qualifying round matches on Tuesday. Lakshya showed a lot of determination as he handed experienced Jayaram a 21-18, 21-13 defeat in his first qualifying match, which lasted for 31 minutes. He then thrashed Malaysia's Teck Zhi Soo 21-11, 21-12 in his second qualifier to enter the main draw of the men's singles.

However, Parupalli Kashyap failed to advance to the main round as he went down in his second qualifying match.

Kashyap outclassed Peter Yan of Australia 21-8, 21-9 in just 26 minutes in the first affair but suffered a 16-21, 18-21 defeat against Sun Feixiang of China.

Comments
Topics : Badminton Parupalli Kashyap
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lakshya Sen advanced to the main draw of the New Zealand Open
  • He defeated Ajay Jayaram 21-18, 21-13 in his 1st qualifying match
  • Parupalli Kashyap failed to advance to the main round
Related Articles
Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Seal Quarterfinal Spots, Parupalli Kashyap Bows Out
Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Seal Quarterfinal Spots, Parupalli Kashyap Bows Out
India Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Huang Yuxiang To Enter Final, PV Sindhu Knocked Out In Semis
India Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Huang Yuxiang To Enter Final, PV Sindhu Knocked Out In Semis
Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Sail Into India Open Semis
Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Sail Into India Open Semis
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Continue Fine Run At India Open
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Continue Fine Run At India Open
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap Progress To India Open Round 2
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap Progress To India Open Round 2
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.