 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Vietnam Open: Ajay Jayaram Loses To Shesar Hiren Rhustavito In Final

Updated: 12 August 2018 18:56 IST

World No.79 Rhustavito defeated No.93 Jayaram 21-14, 21-10 in 28 minutes to win the title at the Nguyen Du Cultural Sports Club.

Vietnam Open: Ajay Jayaram Loses To Shesar Hiren Rhustavito In Final
Ajay Jayaram lost to Indonesian Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in straight games © Facebook

India's shuttler Ajay Jayaram lost to Indonesian Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in straight games in the final of the Vietnam Open 2018 on Sunday. World No.79 Rhustavito defeated No.93 Jayaram 21-14, 21-10 in 28 minutes to win the title at the Nguyen Du Cultural Sports Club. In the first game, Jayaram and Rhustavito fought well till the mid-game interval. But Rhustavito raced to 21-14 victory with a dominating show after the break. The Indonesian kept up the momentum as he took a 14-5 lead to make the win a mere formality. Jayaram surrendered at 10-21 in the second game.

Jayaram wrote in an Instagram post after the defeat: "Silver it is. Hurts to describe today's match. Started badly, never found any rhythm and couldn't find a way to get myself back into the match. All credit to the Indonesian for staying on top.

"It's easy to be hard on yourself when you have a bad loss. While being critical of yourself is important, I think I do need to look at the positives from the week," the 30-year-old added.

"I've managed to play some quality badminton these past couple of months. Need to keep the hard work going and I'm sure I'll keep getting stronger."

Comments
Topics : Ajay Jayaram Badminton
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ajay Jayaram lost to Indonesian Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
  • World No.79 Rhustavito defeated No.93 Jayaram 21-14, 21-10
  • Jayaram and Rhustavito fought well in the first game
Related Articles
Vietnam Open: Ajay Jayaram Loses To Shesar Hiren Rhustavito In Final
Vietnam Open: Ajay Jayaram Loses To Shesar Hiren Rhustavito In Final
Vietnam Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram Beats Yu Igarashi To Enter Final
Vietnam Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram Beats Yu Igarashi To Enter Final
Kidambi Srikanth Climbs To Fourth Spot In BWF Rankings After Denmark Open Triumph
Kidambi Srikanth Climbs To Fourth Spot In BWF Rankings After Denmark Open Triumph
Five Indian Shuttlers In Top-20 of BWF Men
Five Indian Shuttlers In Top-20 of BWF Men's Rankings
HS Prannoy Jumps Two Spots To Be Ranked No 15
HS Prannoy Jumps Two Spots To Be Ranked No 15
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.