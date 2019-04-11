 
Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Seal Quarterfinal Spots, Parupalli Kashyap Bows Out

Updated: 11 April 2019 14:29 IST

PV Sindhu took just 39 minutes to record a 21-13, 21-19 win over the world number 22.

PV Sindhu will face China's Cai Yanyan in the quarterfinal. © AFP

PV Sindhu advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals of Singapore Open with a straight games win over Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark on Thursday. Sindhu took just 39 minutes to record a 21-13, 21-19 win over the world number 22. The Olympic silver medallist will next face China's Cai Yanyan in the quarterfinal. Saina Nehwal defeated Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 in the second round to reach quarterfinals. Last week, Chochuwong had defeated Saina 20-22, 21-15, 21-10 in the first round of Malaysia Open. On the other hand, Parupalli Kashyap, who defeated Japan's Yu Igarashi 15-21, 21-16, 22-20 in the final round of the qualification to seal his place in the main draw, was knocked out after losing 9-21, 21-15, 16-21 to China's Chen Long in the second round. The reigning Olympic champion defeated Kashyap in 71 minutes.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth eased into the second round of Singapore Open with straight game wins over their respective rivals.

Sindhu, seeded fourth, took just 27 minutes to get the better of Indonesia's Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky 21-9, 21-7, while sixth seed Saina tamed another Indonesian in Yulia Yosephin Susanto 21-16, 21-11.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-17, 21-18 in a 41-minute match.

Kashyap recorded a 21-19 21-14 win over world number 28 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.

Sameer Verma defeated Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-14, 21-6 while HS Prannoy eked out an 11-21, 21-16, 21-18 win over France's Brice Leverdez.

