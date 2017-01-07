 
PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score And Updates: Bengaluru Blasters vs Hyderabad Hunters

Updated: 07 January 2017 17:43 IST

Bengaluru Blasters will take on Hyderabad Hunters in a Premier Badminton League match on Saturday. Catch all the live score and updates from the PBL 2017 match in Bengaluru

PBL 2017 Live: Carolina Marin will take on Cheung Ngan Yi on Saturday. © PBL

Bengaluru Blasters and Hyderabad Hunters will both aim to bounce back from their respective defeats when they face each other in a Premier Badminton League match in Bengaluru on Saturday. Bengaluru had suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Chennai Smashers in their last match, while Hyderabad Hunters were beaten by a scoreline of 2-1 by Mumbai Rockets the last time they took to the court. Catch all the live score and updates from the PBL 2017 match here.

Bengaluru will bank on Cheung Ngan Yi to spring a suprise and upset the formidable Carolina Marin in the women's singles tie, while Viktor Axelsen will be the favourite to win the men's singles clash for the hosts.

However, Axelsen will be wary of the dangerous Rajiv Ouseph, who has been in good form in this tournament so far.

Both teams boast of very strong line-ups in the doubles sections, and the match promises to be an enticing one for badminton neutrals.

Topics : Badminton Viktor Axelsen Carolina Marin Sameer Verma Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati Ashwini Ponnappa Sourabh Verma Live Blogs
