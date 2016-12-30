Premier Badminton League 2017 Team Profile: Bengaluru Blasters

After a bottom place finish in the 2016 edition of Premier Badminton League (PBL) under the name Bengaluru Topguns, the new-look team will hope that the name-change will help in a turnaround of fortunes this coming season. Bengaluru Blasters have roped in Rio Olympics bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen, and the Danish player will be expected to deliver the goods and help them win their first ever title.

The team will start its PBL 2017 campaign against Delhi Acers on January 1.

TEAM OWNERS

Mr. N Prasad.

HOST STADIUM

Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

PLAYERS

Viktor Axelsen, Sourabh Verma, Boonsak Ponsana - men's singles; RS Gadde, Cheung Ngan Yi - women's singles; Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa - women's/mixed doubles; Pranaav Chopra, Ko Sung-Hyun, Yoo Yeon Seong - men's/mixed doubles.

PROSPECTS

Viktor Axelsen will be leading a formidable men's singles line-up, which will also comprise of Sourabh Verma and Boonsak Ponsana. In women's singles, the hopes will rest on RS Gadde and Cheung Ngan Yi. Pranaav Chopra, Ko Sung-Hyn and Yoo Yeon Seong will be part of the men's doubles roster, with the trio forming the mixed doubles team with women's doubles duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy.