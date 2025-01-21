Ahead of the Indonesia Masters 2025, former India world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth opened up on his preparations for the tournament where he went on to say that for him it is important for him is to play well and give his best in the game. Along with Srikant, ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen and men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will participate in the upcoming Indonesia Masters 2025 badminton tournament which will kickstart on Tuesday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"I'm in Indonesia and have trained well. I feel it's important to play well that one hour you get and let's see what the outcome is going to be but what is more important for me is to play well and give my best," Srikanth said while speaking to ANI.

Further, the 31-year-old spoke about how the sport of Badminton has become more tough for the players in the last few years.

"The competition has become tougher. The level at which everybody is playing has gone higher. It's always important to continuously get better, there is no pausing at any moment, you have to continuously work on your game and try and get better. I'm just trying to do it and also the fact that we have won three medals at the Olympics, I'm sure that everyone expects many more medals from badminton and I feel it's a responsibility and everyone is taking it really well and everyone is performing really well at the Olympics," Srikanth added.

In the end, the badminton player spoke about his collaboration with the Hundred and said that with them he would try to make equipment which would benefit the players.

"The partnership with the Hundred is a new experience and oppurtunity for me. Now, we both together will try to develop the equipment together. I will try to give my input on how should a racquet feels like or how a shoe should feel like. Both of us together might be able to create very good products which will benefit a lot of players," Srikanth concluded.

The partnership will make its official debut at the prestigious Indonesia Masters 2025, reflecting Hundred's commitment to inspiring and empowering the next generation of badminton enthusiasts.

Hundred, a leading global performance-focused sports brand, proudly announces its partnership with badminton legend Srikanth Kidambi, Padma Shri Awardee, former World #1 Men's Singles player and one of the most celebrated figures in the sport. Srikanth's collaboration with Hundred marks a pivotal step in the brand's mission to strengthen its presence in the Indian badminton market.

PV Sindhu, 16th in the women's single; world badminton rankings, will face world no. 32 Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam in her tournament opener.

World No. 12 Lakshya Sen, who was eliminated in the first round of both the Malaysia and India Open earlier this month, will face Japan's Takuma Obayashi in his round of 32 fixture.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)