"You Mellow With Age...": On Virat Kohli's Form, Ravi Shastri Drops 'Firing' Bombshell
Ravi Shastri was the head coach when Team India won Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in 2020.
The talismanic Virat Kohli might have mellowed down a bit with age, but the Australia Test series gives him the opportunity to rediscover his old self. Batting form hasn't been Virat's friend of late. In the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand, Virat didn't even accumulate 100 runs in 6 innings. In Australia, however, every fanatic expects a different Kohli to step up. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri expects Virat's 'in-the-face' attitude to be back Down Under, as the team takes on Australia in the opening Test of the series in Perth.
"You mellow with age, don't you? But I think at the start of the Test series, you might just see Kohli firing again. He needs to be. I'd like to see him like that again," Shastri said during a press interaction on Tuesday.
Shastri drew similarities between Kohli and Smith, suggesting the two are the sort of players who can never be written-off, no matter the form they are in. It's all about getting a couple of good knocks under the belt, and soon, Kohli could be dominating the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
"In the face-that's Kohli. Come Australia, he'll get his juices flowing. It's all about how he starts, and for Australia, it's similar to Steve Smith. Don't write these guys off-if they fire in the first two or three innings, they can dominate the series," he said.
The Indian team has also faced criticism over lack of organised warm-up matches ahead of the start of the series. Shastri also said that he would've preferred to see India's first XI taking on a team in an organised contest. But, he is also content with the intra-squad 3-day simulation game, the players were involved in.
"It's always, 'how strong will the opposition be?' That's the first question you ask (planning a tour game)," he said.