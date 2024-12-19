Team India incurred another top-order collapse in the first innings of the Brisbane Test. Barring KL Rahul, none of the top batters in the team managed to withstand Australian bowlers. Gill, who occupies the No. 3 spot in the Indian Test team, is one of those batters from whom the cricket world has big expectations but the tour of Australia hasn't gone as planned for him. Against Australia at the Gabba in the first innings, Gill only scored 1 run before being removed by Mitchell Starc. Former India opener Aakash Chopra raised serious questions on Gill's credentials.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra shard some hard-hitting statistics questioning Gill's ability to deliver in overseas conditions.

"We will have to talk about Shubman Gill. It's been 16 innings where you haven't crossed 40 outside Asia. You have been dismissed for single digits or early double digits many times. If your scores are like this and you bat at No. 3 for Team India in Test cricket, it's a problem, and it will be discussed as well," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"He was looking good in the last match. The problem is not with Gill alone. It's a symptomatic problem of the entire playing style. Yashasvi Jaiswal drove the first ball hard. He might be unlucky that his shot found a fielder on the second ball, but the first ball could have also gone to gully's hand," he observed.

Gill became the victim of the cover-drive lure than many Australian pacers have used to trap Indian batters in the series. Chopra wants the talented India batter to work better in handling this particular shot.

"Shubman Gill came and played a booming drive. When it comes off, it looks good, but there are great chances of it going behind the wickets. You are so used to throwing your hands that you don't wish to stop," he asserted.