India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury scare on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test against Australia on Saturday. The star pacer experienced discomfort and was taken for scans to a local hospital, having bowled just one over post Lunch at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Speaking at a press conference after the end of play on Day 2, pacer Prasidh Krishna revealed Bumrah suffered back spasm, putting his participation on Day 3 under massive doubt.

Krishna also revealed that the team is waiting for an update from the medical staff about the availability of star pacer.

"He had a back spasm. He had gone for scans. The medical team is monitoring him. So, we will know whenever the medical team gets back to us," Krishna told the reporters.

However, according to a report in the Times of India, Bumrah is "ok" to bat. adding that a call on his participation as a bowler will be taken by the team on the basis of how he feels in the morning.

"Bumrah was taken for a precautionary scan after a back spasm but nothing serious at the moment. He should be okay to bat but a final call on his bowling will be taken on the basis of how he feels in the morning. So let's see and the medical team is closely monitoring him," the report claimed.

In Bumrah's absence, Prasidh Krishna (3-42), Mohammed Siraj (3-51) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2-32) stepped up to fill the void and dismiss Australia after they resumed on 9-1.

At the close in Sydney, India were 141-6 with Ravindra Jadeja on eight and Washington Sundar six after they dismissed Australia for 181 in reply to their first-innings 185.

Rishabh Pant had smashed a quickfire fifty to help India stretch their lead of four from first innings.

Pant signalled his intent by plundering a six on his first ball and reached 50 after just 29 deliveries with another big shot that cleared the ropes.

Australia lead the series 2-1 with India needing to win at the Sydney Cricket Ground to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With AFP Inputs)