Ricky Ponting criticised BCCI for the scheduling of the IPL 2025 auction as legendary Australia skipper and Justin Langer will have to leave the India vs Australia first Test match midway. Both of them were part of the Channel Seven commentary team but due to their positions with IPL sides, they will have to travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the auction which will be held on November 24 and 25. While Ponting was recently appointed head coach of Punjab Kings, Langer will be coaching Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season. According to The Age, Ponting was under the impression that the auction will take place after the end of the first Test but the current schedule has made things much harder for him.

“It's the worst possible case scenario for me and ‘JL',” Ponting said. “We for the last couple of months felt that it was probably going to be in the gap between the Test matches. It takes all the pressure off the players from both teams, there's a lot of players in both teams in the auction."

“So I always thought it would've been in that gap because it just seemed better for everybody. But I don't know why they've chosen the dates they have – it might have something to do with the game. The auction actually starts on air almost immediately after the end of play. So it might be something to do with broadcast," The former Australian cricket team captain said.

Ponting said that he will be commentating on Day 1 of the Test on Friday but will leave for the auction immediately after.

“I'm calling the first day then flying out late Friday night to Jeddah. The auction is the 24th and 25th and then depending on how we're going through our auction, we'll see when I can return. Hopefully I'll get back for the end of Perth, and if not I'll be back on deck for the start of Adelaide.”

However, both Langer and Ponting will be back for the second Test which will begin on December 6.

“We look forward to welcoming both Ricky and Justin back for the Adelaide Test from Friday, 6 December, where they will share all the action from behind the scenes at one of international cricket's biggest events,” Seven's director of sport Chris Jones said.