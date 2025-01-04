Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu has slammed the Indian team management over captain Rohit Sharma's decision to opt out of the series-deciding Sydney Test against Australia. Amid criticism over his form and captaincy, Rohit dropped out of the playing XI, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the team in his absence. Over the past few days, a lot has been said and written about Rohit's future as a Test cricketer, with reports suggesting that the veteran batter is no longer in the plans of the BCCI selectors.

Sidhu, however, has lashed out at the management over their treatment of Rohit, saying that the India captain was "singled out".

"If you're talking about collective responsibility, then it's everyone is responsible. You can't single out on player. Will you give Gautam Gambhir the opportunity to opt? There are only two heads. One is the captain, other is the team manager (coach). So, you won't give Gambhir that option, that too in the middle of the series. Decision on Rohit should've been taken either prior to the series or after the tour. It's our habit to judge great players on the basis of one or two bad series'," Sidhu said while speaking to the press at an event.

Sidhu labelled the decision to single out Rohit as an emotional one, while also questioning the form of India's other top order batters, including veteran Virat Kohli.

"Six months ago, he was a hero lifting the T20 World Cup title. Tell me about the other top five or six batters, did any of them show any consistency? no. Conditions are very tough. Then why single out him (Rohit). When the king falls in chess, it's the end. I am not saying it similar in cricket, but the mental stress factor is there. Having someone like a Virat, Rohit or Bumrah is massive for the team psychologically. Bumrah is a great captain, he is the future. But, they shouldn't have press the panic button. The decision should've been rational, and not emotional. You have to respect your heroes. Public has short memory," he added.