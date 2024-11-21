Team India might be coming into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the back of its worst-ever defeat in a home Test series but former cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels it's the Australian team that will be under more pressure. India have done very well against Australia in Tests, be it home or away. In fact, the touring India won their last two Test series in Australia. The expectations from the Indian team aren't any less this time, but former England captain Michael Vaughan feels the situation is much different.

Jaffer and Vaughan often engage in banters on social media. On the eve of the Perth Test, the same happened. As the ex-India opening batter explained why the Australian team would be under more pressure than India, Vaughan sent a sharp reminder.

"I think there's more pressure on Aus than Ind. Aus haven't beaten Ind in 10 years. They lost back to back at home. If they lose one more, heads are going to roll. They've few ageing superstars who won't get another crack at Ind if they lose. India have nothing to lose," Jaffer posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Of course India have something to Lose Wasim. They have just been white washed at home. They can't afford another heavy beating," Vaughan wrote in reply.

India will be without the services of skipper Rohit Sharma in the opening Test at Perth, with Jasprit Bumrah taking up the role. However, Rohit is expected to return for the remaining four matches of the series.