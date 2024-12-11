Former India cricketer-turned-pundit Mohammad Kaif has advised Team India to take inspiration from the way Australia targeted Virat Kohli's weakness in their own plans to get Travis Head out cheaply. Kaif stated that even a player like Scott Boland - who isn't a regular in the Australia first XI - knew exactly that Kohli's weaknesses can be targeted by bowling in the outside off-stump region. Similarly, Kaif said that India should also be able to target Travis Head's weakness in playing balls outside the off-stump.

"Virat Kohli ki kamzori log pakad ke rakhe huye hai. Off-stump ke bahar ball dalo, wahan out honge (People know Virat Kohli's weakness and hold on to it. Bowl outside the off-stump, he'll get out there)," said Kaif in a video posted on his own X account.

Rohit form? Virat and Outside off deliveries? Bumrah Workload? Siraj Behaviour?



Australia v India, BGT Report Card#CricketWithKaif11 #bgt2024 pic.twitter.com/aHFSUkTrUP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 9, 2024

"Someone like Scott Boland plays only two or three Tests in a year, but even he knows exactly where you need to bowl to Kohli. You know that Kohli will mess up around the off stump and send a catch to the wicket-keeper or slip cordon" Kaif said.

"So why can't the Indian bowlers target Travis Head's weakness consistently with proper planning? Why can't we pinpoint Head's weakness and keep bowling outside the off-stump or target him with short balls? Every batter has weaknesses, why can't we plan properly against Travis Head and trap him?" Kaif added further.

Head sent the India bowling to the cleaners in the second Test in Adelaide, scoring a sensational 140 in just 141 balls to set the foundation for Australia's win. Australia recovered from a big 295-run loss in the first Test to deliver a thumping 10-wicket win in the second.

With the series poised at 1-1, both sides are eyeing victory with a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at stake.