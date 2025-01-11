India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been receiving a lot of criticism ever since India's 1-3 loss to Australia in a recently-concluded five-match Test series Down Under. Ever since the loss, fans and former cricketers have been vocal while slamming players and management. Gambhir has also been featuring headlines for India's woeful run in the Test format, which hasn't seen them succeed only once in the last eight Tests. After facing fire from fans, former cricketer Manoj Tiwary became the latest player to criticise Gambhir as India continues to find its way out of the turmoil. Tiwary launched a scathing attack on the India coach as he called him a 'hypocrite'.

Nitish Rana and Harshit Rana, who had been with Gautam Gambhir during their time with the Kolkata Knight Riders, backed the cricket veteran. However, their posts for Gambhir turned out to be similar. Commenting on that, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that both of their texts looked like a "Chat GPT product".

"Harshit Rana and Nitish Rana voiced their support for Gambhir on social media. If you look at it, it looks like a Chat GPT product," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"There are many similarities in both statements, or someone wrote them and sent them to post on social media. It felt like both statements were written by the same man or machine. It could be Chat GPT, for all we know," he added.

Gambhir's tenure began with India's tour of Sri Lanka. While India was a force to be reckoned with in the T20I format, the ODI series was a different story.

After the first ODI ended in a nerve-wracking draw, India lost the next two games, suffering its first bilateral series defeat in the format against Sri Lanka in a gap of 27 years.

The ODI series was followed by Bangladesh's tour of India, consisting of two Tests and three T20Is. The ODI series defeat became a distant memory, with India sweeping the entire series with a flawless performance.

The road to the World Test Championship final looked secured. New Zealand arrived in India to play three Tests, which were to determine the fate of the WTC final.

When India were the clear favourite on the paper, New Zealand came in with different plans. The Kiwi upped the ante, taking India by surprise and walking away with a historic 3-0 series win.

After facing the first whitewash at home in Test format, India tried to pose a comeback in Australia by trying to defend the BGT in Australia.

The title defence began on a record-shattering note, with India pummelling Australia all around the park in Perth. With Jasprit Bumrah at the helm, India moved to Adelaide on the back of a thumping 295-run victory.

Even after shattering records in Perth, the momentum swung in Australia's favour in the day-night Test. India kept chasing Australia throughout the series and ended on the losing side with a 3-1 series defeat, the first in a decade.

(With ANI Inputs)