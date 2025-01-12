Rohit Sharma's decision to sit out of the fifth India vs Australia Test led to a speculation over-drive on whether it was the end of the India captain's journey in Tests or not. Rohit had been out of form in the three Tests that he played, and dropping himself from a must-win final game in Sydney meant only one thing. However, on the second day of the fifth Test match in Sydney, Rohit gave an interview where he said that he just 'stood down' and was not retiring from Test.

However, a report has now given some interesting details on what may have happened in the Indian dressing room after the fourth Test in Melbourne, that started on the Boxing Day. Rohit Sharma decided to step down after the Test, according to the report, but was stopped by his 'well-wishers'.

"Rohit had made up his mind after MCG. Had his well wishers from the outside didn't force him to change his mind, we could have well seen another retirement in Australia," a report in Times of India quoted a source as saying.

The report added that Rohit's decision to take a U-turn on his retirement decision 'did not sit well' with coach Gautam Gambhir.

Before the Sydney Test, Gambhir had stayed non-committal over Rohit's place in the XI.

Rohit, on his part, had put up a brave front during the Sydney Test. He had said that nobody from outside can determine when he is going to hand his boots.

"I don't believe in what will happen in five months. I want to focus on the present. This decision is not a retirement decision. I am not going to move away from the game. But, for this game, I am out because I am not scoring with the bat. There is no guarantee that after five months I will not score runs. Every day life changes. I believe in myself," Rohit said, speaking on his future.

"At the same time I have to be realistic as well. I have played this game for so long. Nobody from outside can decide when I should go, or sit out or lead the team. I am a sensible, matured, father of two. I know what I want in life," he added.