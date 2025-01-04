Sam Konstas is slowly turning out to be one character that antagonises India the most. The youngster has shown potential both with the bat and at mind games. Be it Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah, Konstas has riled up all of them. And he himself has faced the music too. On the second day of the fifth Test in Sydney, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah joined hands in sledging Konstas. In a video posted by official broadcasters on X, Kohli can be heard telling Bumrah: "Yes Bumrah, there is your man now. Bowl him close towards his body, he might go for attacking shots. There is a chance to get him out. We have one over, take this chance."

Then Bumrah can be seen referring to Konstas as a No. 10 batter.

The most talked about contest from the Sydney Test that even got #ViratKohli wear his emotions on his sleeve, delivering pure Stump Mic Gold! #AUSvINDOnStar 5th Test, Day 2 | LIVE NOW | #BorderGavaskarTrophy #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/vPSGNHc1H2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2025

Earlier, Indian seamers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj along with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy helped India take the upper hand at the stroke of Tea on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. At Tea on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, the Baggy Greens were bundled out for 181 conceding a 4-run lead to the visitors.

The second session resumed from 101/5, with debutant Beau Webster (28*) and Alex Carey (4*) unbeaten at the crease. The batters put on 31 runs before Carey was dismissed in the 38th over of the innings after scoring 21 runs with the help of four boundaries.

Pat Cummins came next to bat along with Webster. They put on just 25 runs before the latter was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy in the 45th over of the innings.

After that, in the 47th over, Nitish Kumar Reddy struck again as he dismissed the left-hand batter Mitchell Starc who made just 1 run.

At 166, Australia lost the ninth wicket of Webster who played a brilliant innings of 57 runs off 105 balls which was laced with five boundaries.

The last wicket of the Australian innings fell at 181 as Scott Boland was cleaned up by Siraj in the 51st over of their innings.

For India, three wickets were snapped by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna while two wickets each were grabbed by Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy in their respective spells.

