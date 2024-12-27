Indian cricket team stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli had a terrible mix-up on Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Test against Australia, resulting in the former's unfortunate run out dismissal. Jaiswal, who was batting on 82, tried to steal a quick single off Scott Boland but Kohli didn't responding on time, leaving the youngster stranded, ending a dangerous 102-run stand. Jaiswal was visibly frustrated at the incident while Kohli's concentration was impacted as he once again ended up edging a delivery outside the off-stump straight to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Jaiswal guided the ball towards mid-wicket and was more than halfway off of his popping crease when he realised that Kohli had refused for the single. Australia captain Pat Cummins threw the ball towards Carey, who did the rest.

Fans and experts have been divided over the incident as it sparked an Indian middle-order collapse. While some blamed Kohli for not responding to his partner's call, others felt Jaiswal shouldn't have pushed for the risky single in that situation.

However, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon described the mix-up as a "barbecue".

"It was probably one of the best barbecues I've seen. It came out of the blue. They were doing it pretty easy out there. I know pressure does funny things, and we were able to build that little bit of pressure - that's what it felt like, anyway. Silly run-outs are coach killers, aren't they?" Lyon told ABC Sport.

In the next over, Kohli too walked back after edging a delivery outside off. He had left almost every other delivery in that region before the mix-up with Jaiswal.

The visitors were 164-5 at the close on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, still 310 runs adrift after Australia was out for 474 soon after lunch, buoyed by Steve Smith's stylish 140.

(With AFP Inputs)