After a harrowing defeat in the Perth Test, Australia bounced back to maintain their 100 percent record in pink-ball Tests at the Adelaide Oval, beating India by 10 wickets. India put in a disappointing display, especially with the bat, scoring just 180 and 175 in the two innings of the day-night Test. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant were the only two batters to put in some sort of a fight while veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, etc. failed to inspire. Even experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, brought into the team in place of Washington Sundar, had a disappointing outing.

As a result of the defeat in the day-night Test at Adelaide, India's position in the ICC World Test Championship points table witnessed a big change, with Rohit Sharma's side being dropped to No. 3 spot in the standings. As a result of the 10-wicket victory in Adelaide, Australia reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the points table while South Africa remained second.

It isn't all over for India yet, with three matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy still to go.

How India Can Qualify For World Test Championship Final?

Scenario 1: India beat Australia 4-1

A series win for India by such a comprehensive margin would see Rohit Sharma's side qualify for the final, without putting the results of other teams into consideration. Such a scoreline will all but rule out Australia from the final race.

Scenario 2: India beat Australia 3-1

If India secure a 3-1 victory against Australia in the 5-match series, they can qualify if South Africa do not beat Sri Lanka in the second Test of the series. However, a 3-1 series win for India, coupled with Sri Lanka suffering a defeat to South Africa in the second Test, would see India drop out. Even a draw between South Africa and Sri Lanka would be enough for India to go through.

Scenario 3: India beat Australia 3-2

Such a scoreline would make qualification quite tricky. Such a scoreline would see India needing some help from the Lankans as they would need to secure at least a draw against Australia in the 2-match Test series starting January 29.

Scenario 4: India draw series 2-2 against Australia

If the Border-Gavaskar series only produces a draw, India's qualification chances reduce further. In such a case, it would be mandatory for South Africa to beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in the ongoing series. Subsequently, the Lankans must win the 2-match Test series against Australia.