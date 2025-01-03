Team India's collapse in the second innings of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne left them with almost no chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. The lost also left the visitors 2-1 down in the ongoing series. India's top-order and middle-order suffered collapses at different stages, ultimately resulting in a 184-run defeat for them. Former India coach Ravi Shastri pointed out the major reason behind India's defeat, and hinted that Rohit Sharma's poor form was playing a major factor.

"Unfortunately for India, some poor shot selection on either side of the middle session on the final day cost India the game. And probably has ensured that India may have lost their grip on the Border Gavaskar Trophy with one Test to go," Shastri wrote in his column for The Daily Telegraph.

"There will be a few other second-innings dismissals that will be scrutinised in India as well, involving two senior players and a youngster. Three very loose shots. It doesn't help when one of them involves the captain who is struggling," Shastri added.

Chasing 340 on the final day, India found themselves at 33/3 in the opening session. Shastri may have been hinting at Rohit and Virat Kohli, who got out cheaply.

The other poor shot could be a reference to Rishabh Pant. Having batted out the entire second session without the loss of a wicket, Pant fell trying to slog Travis Head. It opened the floodgates, as Australia took the last seven wickets in the space of only 34 runs.

Pant also copped huge criticism for the way he got out in the first innings. Pant gave a catch to third man, trying to hit a scooped six. Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was furious at the way Pant got out, calling him "stupid".