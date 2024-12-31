With a poor string of scores since landing in Australia, Rohit Sharma is under fire. In a year where Rohit lifted the T20 World Cup title as India captain, he is coping unprecedented flak too. Rohit's series of scores including a warm-up match is 3, 3, 6, 10, 3, 9. Having already retired from T20I cricket, Rohit is now facing a race against time to conjure a great Test innings to give his critics a worthy answer. In the midst of this, Rohit Sharma's final social media of 2024 has gone viral.

"For all the ups & downs, and everything in between, Thank you 2024," Rohit wrote on Instagram.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed Rohit Sharma's ongoing struggles with form, suggesting his place in the team is secured more by captaincy than his batting performance.

"A player who has made about 20,000 runs--yet the way Rohit is struggling now, it seems his form is not supporting him at all," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"What's happening now is that he is the captain, so he is playing. If he were not the captain, he might not be playing right now. You would have had a set team. K.L. Rahul would have been playing at the top. Jaiswal would have been there. Shubman Gill would have been there," the former cricketer added.

Pathan's analysis suggests that, based on merit alone, Sharma might not have a place in the playing XI. "If we talk about reality, considering how he is struggling with the bat, there might not have been a place for him in the playing XI. But because he is the captain, and you want to win the next match to draw the series, he stays in the team," Pathan added.

The former cricketer's disappointment was palpable as he continued to critique Sharma's ongoing form. "...His form is poor. Even in India, even before coming here, he wasn't scoring runs, and he still hasn't scored runs. This is a very disappointing scene when I see Rohit Sharma batting. Because whenever I see Rohit Sharma batting, I always want to see him bat. Whether it is Test cricket or one-day cricket," he stressed.

With ANI inputs