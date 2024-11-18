It isn't being Gautam Gambhir at the moment. The India head coach sees questions being raised over his continuity following two embarrassing series defeats -- against Sri Lanka in ODIs and New Zealand in Tests. The manner in which Gambhir speaks to the media in the press conference has also become a subject of debate among some former cricketers. However, ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly doesn't want Gambhir to curb his natural instincts and has advised others to let him be the way he wants to.

During a chat with RevSportz, Ganguly jumped to Gambhir's defence saying that's the way the India head coach is. Ganguly even cited the examples of former Australia stars like Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Steve Waugh, etc. who also had a similar personality style in comparison to Gambhir, to justify the India coach's act.

All I will say is let him be. I saw some criticism of what he said in the press conference. It is the way he is. Let him be. When he won the IPL, he was the same. You were going gaga over him. Just because he has lost three Test matches and a one-day series against Sri Lanka, the straight talk has not been looked at nicely. But that is the way he is.

And why not? Australians, from the time I have watched cricket, they have been tough for you. They have played their cricket that way, whether it was [Steve] Waugh, [Ricky] Ponting or [Matthew] Hayden. So, there is nothing wrong with what Gambhir has said. That is the way he is, and he fights. He competes, so let us give him a chance. It has just been two or three months, and you are passing judgment on him.

Gambhir's swipe at Ricky Ponting during a press conference also became a subject of debate. But, Ganguly feels people should let him say whatever he wants to as that's who he is.

No problem whatsoever. Let him say whatever he likes, for that will help him. Ultimately you have to go and play the game hard. That is the way it is, and it has happened for ages against Australian cricket teams. That makes this series even more competitive and even more followed by people. So let it be. Let's give Gambhir a chance. You have given him a job. In two months, you cannot pass a judgment on him.

I know the next nine months, it will be very hard for him. Five Test matches in England. Champions Trophy. It will decide Gambhir. So, from my point of view, give him a chance and do not be too hard on him.