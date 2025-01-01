Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has ripped into India captain Rohit Sharma for their defeat to Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 in Melbourne. Rohit Sharma was slammed by Ali for not only ruining the confidence of KL Rahul by demoting him and promoting himself, but also criticised for his mentality. Basit Ali also reserved criticism for Gautam Gambhir, criticising some of the decisions taken during the game, and also suggested a captaincy change for Team India.

"One decision: 'I will open', that affected India. Rohit Sharma not only came back to open despite being out of form, he also put the in-form KL Rahul under pressure. You (Rohit) completely shattered the confidence of the team," said Ali in a scathing attack on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got out playing extremely poor shots," Ali added. Rohit 9 and Kohli just 5 during the run chase.

India slumped to defeat on Day 5 of the fourth Test. Needing 340 to win on the final day, Rohit Sharma started off on an extremely defensive note, setting the tone for a draw.

"On top of everything, right from the start, you (Rohit) came in defensive, thinking 'Draw, Draw, Draw'. Did you play like you deserve a draw? No," said Basit Ali.

Ali also did not spare Gautam Gambhir and the team management. In particular, he questioned the decision to not keep a left-hand-right-hand combination in the middle after Rishabh Pant got out.

"I must congratulate Gautam Gambhir too. You (Gambhir) used left-hand-right-hand combinations to your heart's content during the ODI series (against Sri Lanka), the series against New Zealand. Here is when you should've sent Nitish Reddy at No. 6. At least we would've known you've done something to save the game," said Basit.

Finally, Ali also suggested a change of captain.

"I think the time has come for Rohit to step down; (Jasprit) Bumrah should be made captain for the last Test. You (Rohit) have served India a lot, but your body is not supporting you now," Ali concluded.