Rohit Sharma's absence from India's XI against Australia for the fifth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy probably started a new chapter in Indian cricket. After suffering from a poor run of form, Sharma decided to opt out of the Sydney Test. This is probably the first instance of an Indian captain dropping himself from the playing XI owing to poor form, according to Sunil Gavaskar. However, former India star Sanjay Manjrekar, part of the commentary panel for the official broadcasters, was intrigued that there was so little spoken about Rohit's absence at the toss.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was commentating at the toss and he did not ask in details about Rohit Sharma's absence. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah mentioned: "Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the teams best interest we are looking to do that."

Manjrekar, after the toss, however was intrigued that there was so little being spoken about the issue, which is one of the biggest incidents in Indian cricket this year,

"Very mysterious From Ravi (Shastri). I was amazed. I don't understand this cloak and dagger thing in Indian cricket. This is the issue with Indian cricket culture. We are just secretive in our operation. Rohit Sharma is someone who has played 62 Test matches," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

"We have to share with the fans who have made cricket the great game that is India. When they see Bumrah walking out, the first thought in their minds is what happened to Rohit Sharma? Has he opted out? Has he been dropped? I was amazed that at the toss he wasn't asked. I have done the toss a few times. That would have been the first question after asking him what are you doing?"

Manjrekar was also intrigued about what exactly 'opting to rest' means for a guy who has played one Test less than others.

"I believe the official word is that he has opted to rest. Will fans accept that? This is the guy who didn't play in the first Test, didn't play domestic cricket before the New Zealand series. If anyone needs rest is the captain who is playing this Test," he added.

"That is the issue that I have with Indian cricket culture. We have some brilliant cricketers and the fans follow them passionately. We just don't give them facts as much as they deserve by this very mysterious and secretive operation around some important matters."

"Rohit is not an all-time great to keep his exclusion mysterious. I can understand if it's Virat Kohli. But Rohit has played 60-odd Tests with one overseas century and an average of just 40. I don't get why it should be so mysterious," Sanjay Manjrekar was quoted as saying by Wisden.

Later, Manjrekar posted on X: "So typical of Rohit Sharma. Doing the right thing, doing what's right for the team. But could not understand the 'cloak & dagger' around the issue. Wasn't even talked about at the toss."