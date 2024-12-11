When Tim Paine jokingly asked Rishabh Pant to babysit his children, it was seen by fans as a light-hearted moment of banter between the two cricketers. However, in a video that has gone viral lately, Pant can be seen at his playful best with the young daughter of a fan in Australia. As per the video, Pant was spotted at a mall in Adelaide, where the India wicket-keeper batter took time out to play with the fan's daughter, in a wholesome interaction.

Watch: Pant's adorable babysitting video with fan's daughter

What a guy is this Rishabh pant yaar.



Today Rishabh pant spotted in a mall in Adelaide, There he met a fan And the way he playing with that fan's little kid.pic.twitter.com/5G73YZIQem — (@rushiii_12) December 9, 2024

In the video, Pant can be seen playing with the young girl, first when she's in her pram and then taking her into his arms later on. A man - seemingly the young girl's father - is seen enjoying the moment too.

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018/19, a moment of sledging turned into a joke between Pant and Tim Paine, with the latter jokingly asking Pant to babysit his children. Later, Pant would even take a picture with Paine's children, with Paine's wife Bonnie calling him the "best babysitter".

India vs Australia, 3rd Test

Pant has failed to fully get going so far in the first two Tests. Despite looking sharp and aggressive, and playing his fair share of fancy shots, Pant has only managed a best score of 37 so far.

In the third Test, Pant returns to the ground where he became a legend. Pant was at the center of India's victory at the Gabba in 2021, where he played a sparkling unbeaten 89 to help his team chase down a target of 328.

That Test also helped India seal a famous 2-1 series win over Australia, their second successive series win Down Under.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is evenly poised at 1-1, with both sides battling for a series win that will massively aid their chances of making the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.