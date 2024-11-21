Just before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between India and Australia, a new and unprecedented problem came to the forefront - the threat of rain. As per reports, Perth, an area that generally does not receive any rainfall between November and May, was predicted to receive rainfall right on the week of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The threat of rain even brought the possibility of 'snake cracks' forming on the pitch at the Optus Stadium, where the first Test will be held. But recent weather forecasts show that rain is unlikely to hamper the first Test.

As per AccuWeather, rain is a possibility on only Day 1, with the percentage being as low as just one percent. However, there is a 40 percent chance of precipitation on November 21, the day before the first Test gets underway. Even thunderstorms are a possibility.

It barely rains in Perth from November-mid May.



Amazingly there will be wet weather this week, but it is forecast to clear in time for the first Test #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/2W0Sxzsn1z — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) November 18, 2024

The rest of the Test match is expected to be completely unaffected by rain. While conditions are expected to be pleasant and breezy on Day 2 and Day 3, it is forecast to get sunny and warm on Day 4 and Day 5.

Meanwhile, the pitch at the Optus Stadium in Perth has been reported to be quite green, meaning it could provide additional impetus to fast bowlers.

India are reportedly set to enter the game with three pure fast bowlers, along with handing a Test debut to pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Only one frontline spinner is expected to play, with reports suggesting that Ravichandran Ashwin will be given the nod ahead of the first Test.

Captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack alongside Mohammed Siraj, while reports suggest that it is a toss-up between Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana for the third seamer role.

On the other hand, Australia's batting will face an adjustment of its own. 25-year-old Nathan McSweeney will debut as an opener, while Steve Smith will return to the No. 4 slot.