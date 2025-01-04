Indian cricket team fans were targetted by a section of the Australian crowd during the 4th Test in Melbourne last month. A video of the incident has gone viral social media, amid the ongoing series-decider in Sydney. In the viral video, the Australian fans can be seen targetting the Indian fans with insulting chants at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, sparking outrage on social media. "Where's your visa," the local crowd can be heard as saying while referring to the Indian fans.

While the video was recorded during the MCG Boxing Day Test last week, the footage has emerged on social media with India and Australia squaring off in the Sydney Test.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

I have dealt with Racism. It is a thing that will exist forever. If you're in another country, people will discriminate you. But it is important to understand that racist people are weak. Accept and deal with racism and try not to react to it. Instead Find joy in it if you can. — Krutik Patel (@KP_BAV) January 3, 2025

Australia beat India by 184 runs in Melbourne to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The hosts need to avoid a defeat in the ongoing Test in Sydney to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

Meanwhile, the ongoing fifth Test in Sydney is evenly poised between India and Australia.

Rishabh Pant slammed the second fastest Indian Test half-century Saturday to drive his team to a 145-run lead with four wickets left after an intense day two.

At the close in Sydney, the visitors were 141-6 with Ravindra Jadeja on eight and Washington Sundar six after they dismissed Australia for 181 in reply to their first innings 185.

Pant signalled his intent by plundering a six on his first ball, and reached 50 after just 29 deliveries with another big shot that cleared the ropes.

Only his 28-ball half-century against Sri Lanka in 2022 was faster for India.

He was finally dismissed for 61 off 33 by Pat Cummins, but Scott Boland was India's main tormenter, taking 4-42.

Pant's exploits set up an exciting finale, with doubts over whether skipper Jasprit Bumrah will take any further part.

(With AFP Inputs)