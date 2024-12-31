The echoes of Team India's defeat in the 4th Test against Australia are going to be heard for a long time. The repeated failures of seniors like Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, and irresponsible batting from young stars like Rishabh Pant resulted in India going 2-1 behind in the 5-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was Pant's dismissal that is said to have changed the course of the game in Australia's favour on Monday. The wicket-keeper's departure also prompted a strange celebration from Australia star Travis Head, who was credited with Pant's wicket. Head's gesture, however, prompted a backlash on social media, prompting former India cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to slam the Australia batter.

Head's gesture became a big talking point on the internet, with several fans calling his gesture 'obscene'. Navjot Sidhu also hit out at the Australian cricketer saying women and kids were watching the match. Hence, he should've abstained himself from the act.

"Travis head's obnoxious behaviour during the course of the Melbourne test doesn't auger well for the gentleman's game...... sets the worst possible example when there are kids, women, young & old watching the game....... this caustic conduct did not insult an individual but a nation of 1.5 billion Indians......stringent punishment that would serve a deterrent for the future generations needs to be slapped on him so that no one dares follow suit !!!," Sidhu posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In the press conference after the match, Australia captain Pat Cummins shed light on Head's act, explaining Head meant that he was putting his hot finger into a cold cup of ice.

" I can explain that. His finger is so hot, that he is going to put it in a cup of ice. Yes, that's what it is. That's normally the running joke. Was it at the Gabba or somewhere, where he got a wicket as well and just got straight to the fridge, grabs a bucket of ice, puts his finger in and just walks in front of Lyno (Nathan Lyon). Just like that, thinks its very funny. So that's what it would have been, nothing else," Cummins said in the presser.